Bengals Win Sweepstakes For Former Saints $8 Million DE
A former member of the New Orleans Saints has found a new home after being cut by the team this summer.
New Orleans drafted defensive end Isaiah Foskey with the No. 40 overall pick in the 2023 National Football League Draft out of Notre Dame. Coming into the NFL, there were very high expectations for Foskey. He was a star in college and the hope was that would carry over to the NFL and help bolster the Saints' pass rush. Things didnt' click in New Orleans and the Saints moved on ahead of the 2025 season.
He didn't remain available for too long, though. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on Tuesday that Foskey is expected to sign with the Cincinnati Bengals to their practice squad.
"Sources: The Bengals are expected to sign former Saints 2nd-round DL Isaiah Foskey," Schultz reported. "Foskey had visits with Chicago and Philadelphia but Cincinnati had interest throughout as well and sold him...Bengals DC Al Golden coached Isaiah Foskey at Notre Dame, and now they’re reunited in Cincinnati. That connection was a big selling point."
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler also reported the news among other reporters.
The former Saints second-rounder has a chance with the Bengals
"DL Isaiah Foskey is signing to the Bengals practice squad, per source. Former second-round pick of New Orleans finds a new home," Fowler said.
If the Bengals can unlock him, there is unlimited upside. Foskey is just 24 years old and is in his third season in the NFL. At Notre Dame, he had 22 sacks across his final two seasons, which his why the Saints selected him as high as they did. Clearly, there was interest around the league as the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears brought him in for workouts. He had a four-year, $8.7 million rookie deal with the Saints before they moved on.
There have been plenty of players to have blossomed after a few years in the NFL. Even former Saints. A perfect example of this is Zack Baun. He was a role player in New Orleans and landed with the Philadelphia Eagles last year and became a First-Team All-Pro. You never know who just needs a change of scenery and scheme to thrive. Now, Foskey will get a chance over in Cincinnati on the practice squad to try to turn things around.
More NFL: Saints Rookie’s NFL Debut Looks Even Better After Stat Correction