Former Cowboys, LSU Stud With Injury Concerns Linked To Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore has reportedly been speaking to a lineman he coached on the Dallas Cowboys, but what does it all mean?
The player in question is 31-year-old offensive tackle La’el Collins, who most recently suited up for the Buffalo Bills. While injuries have kept Collins off the field since 2022, he’s expressed a desire to join the Saints in 2025. Collins played for the Cowboys between 2015 and 2021, an era in which Moore was also with the Cowboys as both a position coach and later, as a coordinator.
According to FanSided’s Darrion Gray, reports about Moore and Collins being in contact don’t necessarily equate with a signing. On the other hand, Gray didn’t rule such an outcome out, especially with New Orleans in need of reliable backups along the O-line.
“Don't confuse conversations with negotiations, even if the topic is about Collins possibly joining the Saints,” Gray wrote on Friday. “The two having a conversation shows there is still a connection, and connections go a long way in this business.”
Gray also dove into what would be the biggest concern with signing Collins: his injury history.
“It's impossible to have a conversation around Collins without discussing his health,” Gray wrote. “He missed the majority of the 2016 season and the entire 2020 and 2023 seasons due to injuries. He was available to play last year but never made it on the field for the Bills.”
With Collins saying that he’s “100 percent”, should Moore and the Saints give him a try in training camp?
Collins has ties to the area — he starred for LSU.
