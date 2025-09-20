Saints Vs. Seahawks Takes And Score Prediction
The New Orleans Saints can surprise some people this weekend.
New Orleans hasn’t won a game yet this season, but the Saints have been in both games so far and could get over the hump this weekend against the Seattle Seahawks. New Orleans is hitting the road for the first time this season to face the 1-1 Seahawks.
Here are three takes for the Saints-Seahawks Week 3 matchup:
The New Orleans Saints are looking for their first win
Alvin Kamara will go over 115 rushing yards
The Saints have gotten some solid production out of Kamara so far this season. He’s been a clear bright spot for the Saints’ offense. Last week, he had 99 rushing yards and overall has been the Saints' best offensive weapon, which shouldn't surprise. He still clearly has some firepower left and he'll have another chance at a big game against the Seahawks.
Spencer Rattler tops 250 passing yards
The Saints’ passing offense has shown some signs of life, but hasn’t been explosive yet. 250 yards may not be explosive, but the Saints and Rattler should take another step forward. He had 214 passing yards Week 1 and 207 passing yards Week 2. The Seahawks' defense is solid, but not without its own weaknesses. This could be a game in which Rattler really shines.
Carl Granderson has 2 sacks
The Saints’ pass rush has been good and Granderson has looked like a star. He has 3 1/2 sacks so far this season. That trend should continue. Granderson has been the bright spot of the pass rush and is the biggest reason why it has been pretty strong to kick off the season. That trend should continue on Sunday against the Seahawks.
Score Prediction: Saints - 20 Seahawks - 16
Not a ton of offense, but enough to get over the hump for the Saints’ first win of the season. The Saints are right there. Two one-score games to begin the season. This will be there chance to get on the right side of the score.
