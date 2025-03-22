Giants Sign Ex-Saints QB, Former No. 1 Pick To Possibly Mentor Shedeur Sanders
The New York Giants have landed a veteran quarterback.
Former New Orleans Saints QB Jameis Winston has agreed to terms with the Giants, per FOX Sports’ NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
“BREAKING: The #Giants and QB Jameis Winston are finalizing a 2-year, $8M deal, which could be up to $16M with incentives, multiple sources tell @NFLonFOX,” Schultz posted to X on Friday night.
Winston, 31, most recently played for the Cleveland Browns in 2024. He was selected at No. 1 overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2015 NFL draft and made the Pro Bowl in 2015. Winston was also the NFL passing yards leader in 2019. He’s tallied 24,225 passing yards and 154 passing touchdowns in his career. Winston’s Achilles heel as a QB has always been interceptions. He’s thrown 111 in his career.
The Giants are hoping to get the best version of a player who, when he’s on, is more than capable of winning tough football games in the NFL as a starter.
It is notable that Winston’s deal doesn’t mean the Giants aren’t going to acquire another quarterback, most likely through the upcoming draft.
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero spoke to this on Thursday night in a post to X.
“Veteran QB Jameis Winston is signing with the #Giants, per source,” Pelissero wrote. “The team remains open to adding another QB through free agency or the draft, and Winston’s deal — two years, $8 million — doesn’t preclude them from making additional QB moves.”
The Giants have the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, and they’ve been linked to Colorado’s quarterback prospect Shedeur Sanders, son of the great Deion Sanders.
If New York drafts Sanders, Winston could serve as an effective bridge QB and mentor to Sanders.
