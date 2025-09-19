Here Are Broadcast And Referee Crews For Saints Vs. Seahawks
The New Orleans Saints will look for their first win of the season on Sunday afternoon when they take on the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
New Orleans is 0-2 on the season so far after facing the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers. Week 1, the Saints lost 20-13 against the Cardinals. Week 2, the Saints lost 26-21 against the 49ers. The Kellen Moore era hasn't started off as planned, obviously. Right now, the Saints and the Carolina Panthers are the remaining winless teams in the NFC South. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in first place at 2-0. The Atlanta Falcons are in second place at 1-1.
The Seahawks are in last place in the NFC West as of writing. The 49ers, Cardinals, and Los Angeles Rams are all 2-0 as of writing. The Seahawks are 1-1 on the season after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 2.
The Saints and Seahawks will face off on Sunday
Now, these two are on a collision course for a Week 3 matchup. The game is currently scheduled to have kick-off at 4:05 p.m. ET. The game will be played on CBS and the announcers are scheduled to be Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Charles Davis and Jason McCourty (color analysts) and AJ Ross (sideline reporter), per the Saints.
On top of this, it has been shared that the officiating crew for Week 3's matchup will be led by Alex Moore, per Football Zebras.
This will be an interesting game to watch. Spencer Rattler has looked good as the team's starting quarterback, despite the two losses. Now, this is going to be the third game with him under center this season. That's seemingly enough time to get even more comfortable. If the Saints are going to turn things around, now would be a logical time to see positive steps forward with the offense. The Saints didn't decide on Rattler until right before the 2025 season kicked off. But, he's been the guy for a few weeks now. Will he take another positive step forward?
