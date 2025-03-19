Saints News Network

How Saints Legend Sacrificed For 2025 Season

The Saints certainly are lucky to have the game-breaker in town...

Patrick McAvoy

Oct 30, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; General view of the New Orleans Saints logo as the midfield logo fleur-de-lis after the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints need to take a serious look at their roster ahead of the new NFL league year.

New Orleans had the lowest cap space in football and at one point were at over -$51 million. The Saints certainly restructured a handful of deals to get the cap in order, including adjusting New Orleans legend Cameron Jordan.

NewOrleans.Footbal’s Nick Underhill shared on Tuesday that Jordan’s cap hit dropped from $20 million to under $10 million and his salary was dropped from $12.5 million to $6.05 million although he can make $4 million in incentives.

"Cam Jordan’s new contract lowers his cap number to below $10 million, I’m told. Was previously set to count as $20 million against the cap. A significant savings for the Saints...

"More on this: Jordan will make $6.05 million this season, which is a reduction from the $12.5 million he was scheduled to make. He can earn up to $2 million in sack bonuses and up to another $2 million in playing-time incentives. So, $4 million total in possible bonuses."

Jordan made it clear that he didn’t want to leave the franchise. He recently spoke about why he decided to stick around even with the cap issues. It's clear how much he cares about the Saints franchise and this is just another example.

He’s spent his entire 14-year career as a member of the Saints and clearly is willing to do whatever it takes to win in New Orleans. Hopefully, he can dominate in 2025 and make that cash back through the incentives.

