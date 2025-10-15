How Spencer Rattler Emerged As Bright Spot For Saints
New Orleans Saints fans shouldn't give up hope on the 2025 season, yet.
New Orleans is just a few days away, as of writing, from taking on the Caleb Williams-led Chicago Bears on the road. New Orleans is 1-5 on the season so far whereas the Bears are 3-2 after taking down the Washington Commanders in Week 6. The Bears actually have won three straight games heading into the contest against the Saints with wins over the Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, and Commanders.
There's no question that the season hasn't gone as planned for the Saints so far in Kellen Moore's first season leading the charge. New Orleans is the only team in the NFC right now with just one win. Not great. But, one thing that should give Saints fans some hope is the play of young quarterback Spencer Rattler so far in his first season as a full-time starting quarterback in the NFL.
Spencer Rattler is emerging as a legitimate NFL starting quarterback
Rattler has looked like a legitimate starting quarterback after winning the job over Tyler Shough and Jake Haener. Last year, Rattler appeared in seven games overall and made six starts. Over that stretch, he went 130-for-228 passing (57 percent) for 1,317 yards, four touchdowns, five interceptions, and 146 rushing yards. Rattler averaged 188.1 passing yards per game and went 0-6 as a starter.
This year, he has shown clear growth. In six starts, Rattler is 139-for-203 passing (68.5 percent) for 1,217 yards, six touchdowns, one interception, and 143 rushing yards. He has increased his average passing yards per game to 202.8 and has a 1-5 record. The record isn't great, but overall he has given the Saints a chance to win almost every game. Three of the Saints' five losses have been by one score.
Rattler arguably has had his two best performances of the season so far over the last two weeks as well. In Week 6, Rattler had a season-high 227 passing yards while completing 76.9 percent of his passes in a loss against the New England Patriots. In Week 5, he had 225 passing yards and a touchdown in New Orleans' win over the New York Giants.
Through six starts, Rattler has a 78.2 Pro Football Focus overall rating as well, which ranks him at No. 13 among qualified quarterbacks. All of this is to say that Rattler isn't the Saints' problem right now. In fact, he has shown clear growth from last season. Plus, he's just getting better each week, as shown by his performance the last two weeks. Rattler is just 25 years old and actually is the youngest quarterback on the Saints' active roster. New Orleans fans should have some hope right now despite the bad record.
More NFL: Saints' Chris Olave Generating Early Trade Deadline Buzz