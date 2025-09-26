Local Boy Becoming New Orleans Saints Standout
The New Orleans Saints haven’t had the start to the 2025 season that they wanted to have, but there are pieces fans should be happy about.
New Orleans brought local boy Justin Reid to town this past offseason after spending the first seven seasons of his NFL career with the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs. His first four seasons were spent with the Texans followed up three seasons with the Chiefs. Reid was a third-round pick in 2018 and has developed into a solid starter in the NFL. Reid was a part of two Super Bowl wins for the Chiefs, and a Super Bowl loss this past February.
The Saints targeted him as a potential fit for the defense this past offseason and even they likely couldn't have known as important of a piece he would become. Tyrann Mathieu was still with the Saints as of Reid's signing. He retired leading to the Saints signing Julian Blackmon. Now, Blackmon is lost likely for the rest of the 2025 season.
The New Orleans Saints made the right move bringing Justin Reid in
Reid went from potentially starting alongside Mathieu to now being paired with rookie safety Jonas Sanker. Beyond these two, the Saints have Jordan Howden and Terrell Burgess. Howden is in his third NFL season and Burgess is in his fifth season, but first with the Saints and first seeing NFL action since 2023.
That's why Reid has become such an integral piece for this defense. Heading into the season, it was known that he would be good and hopefully help the defense. But, with injuries, youth, and retirement impacting this secondary, Reid is now the glue holding the safety room together in general in his first year in New Orleans. So far this season, he has started all three games for New Orleans and has one pass defended and 15 tackles under his belt.
He's holding opposing quarterbacks to a 66.7 completion percentage on 12 targets against him so far, this is already better than the 77.4. percent mark he set last year. Reid was brought in this offseason in a somwhat surprising move, now it's difficult to think where the Saints would be if they hadn't signed him.
