Maurice Jones-Drew Pitches Saints-Chiefs Alvin Kamara Blockbuster
The New Orleans Saints have been fortunate to have one of the most dynamic running backs in the National Football League over the last nine years.
That is, of course, Alvin Kamara. He's a superstar. Kamara is a five-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro, and it's not an exaggeration to say that he's on pace to be one of the best receiving backs in NFL history overall. Kamara has been everything the Saints could've hoped for. But, with the Saints starting 0-3 this season, there's already been a lot speculation out there about whether the Saints should fully streer into a rebuild and in the process trade Kamara away.
Would the New Orleans Saints ever consider a deal like this?
Three-time Pro Bowler Maurice Jones-Drew, now an analyst for NFL.com, shared a list of five running backs that teams should target in the trade market now and had Kamara at No. 2 and mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs as the team he wantes to go get him.
"Kamara has made it known he wants to play for the Saints and the Saints alone," Jones-Drew said. "The five-time Pro Bowl running back has been the focal point of New Orleans' offense since he was drafted in 2017, and he's been incredibly steady despite all of the offensive changes during his nine seasons. The 30-year-old still brings great value as a dual-threat running back who defenses must account for on every play. Unfortunately, no matter how great Kamara still is, he can't stack up wins for New Orleans (0-3) without a lot more help.
"The Saints are in full rebuild mode -- they could very well be in the quarterback market once again next offseason -- and need as many assets as they can get. Kamara's trade value might not be nearly as high as it once was, but by moving the experienced playmaker, New Orleans would pick up draft capital and free up some cap space. The team that should seriously consider calling GM Mickey Loomis? Kansas City. Kamara could be the answer to many of the Chiefs' offensive problems."
Should the Saints consider something like this?
