Mickey Loomis' Comments Speak Volumes For Saints' QB Room
The New Orleans Saints have the worst record in the NFC right now at 1-6.
There's no way to sugarcoat that. New Orleans is in last place in the NFC South and is the only team in the NFC with just one win. New Orleans isn't where the team wants to be in the standings, but it sounds like it has confidence in Spencer Rattler, at least. Head coach Kellen Moore specifically said on Monday that the team wasn't making a change and Saints general manager Mickey Loomis also talked about the development of Rattler in an interview on WWL Radio, as transcribed by Audacy Sports' Jeff Nowak.
"I think particularly with quarterbacks, every experience is a learning experience, and I think that they just have to go through it, and there's growing pains and you're hoping that you can be good enough in the run game, you can be good enough defensively, and in special teams to win a lot of games," Loomis said. "To win games while you're developing the quarterback and you're, you know, you're waiting on his development and so that hasn't really happened, that's the reason for the record. I think Spencer has made a lot of progress.
A change isn't coming yet
"He's done a lot of really good things and the hardest thing to do in sports is to be patient, you know, while your guys are developing, but that's what we have to do. We don't have a choice...He's done a lot of really good things. This last week was probably a step backwards, but I'm anxious to see how he bounces back from that and how we bounce back from it as a team and rally around him."
The 2025 season for the Saints is one to evaluate and see where things are for the future. Rattler won the starting job and is just 25 years old. There's surely going to be growing pains with a young quarterback, as Loomis noted, but Rattler overall has shown progress from last year.
The Saints have rookie quarterback Tyler Shough waiting for an opportunity, but it sounds like the team is at least comfortable watching Rattler develop, for now.
