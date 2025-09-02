New Orleans Saints Announce New Hire, 8 Team Captains
The New Orleans Saints made two separate announcements on Tuesday.
First and foremost, the Saints announced the hiring of longtime NFL executive, and former Atlanta Falcons general manager, Thomas Dimitroff as a consultant for the franchise.
"New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the team has hired Thomas Dimitroff as a consultant," the team announced. "Dimitroff, 59, enters his first season in New Orleans and 29th NFL season after previously serving in the front offices of the Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, and Kansas City Chiefs. Dimitroff served as General Manager of the Falcons from 2008-20, where he helped lead Atlanta to Super Bowl LI. The Falcons qualified for the postseason six times during his tenure and he was named the NFL Executive of the Year in both 2008 and 2010."
Saints announce team captains for the 2025 season
On top of this, the Saints announced their team captains for the 2025 season, including a surprise.
"The New Orleans Saints have named their team captains ahead of the 2025 season," the Saints announced. "Returning as captains from the previous season are linebacker Demario Davis, defensive end Cameron Jordan, running back Alvin Kamara, center/guard Erik McCoy and long snapper Zach Wood. Serving as Saints captains for the first time are wide receiver Brandin Cooks, kicker Blake Grupe and safety Justin Reid."
The biggest surprise from the Saint's captains announcement was the fact that there wasn't a quarterback present. It's at least somewhat rare to see a team not have a quarterback as a team captain. But, that just goes to show how up in the air the team's quarterback competition was throughout the summer. There wasn't a clear, and obvious option throughout the entirety of camp. Spencer Rattler ended up winning the job thanks to his consistent play throughout camp.
Tuesday was a busy day of crossing Ts and dotting Is ahead of the team's season opener on Sunday. New Orleans will welcome the Arizona Cardinals to Caesars Superdome with kick-off scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.
More NFL: Devin Neal Gets New Jersey Number After Saints Cut Veteran