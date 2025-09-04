New Orleans Saints Could Have 1 More Contract Extension Coming
The New Orleans Saints are just three days away from beginning the 2025 National Football League season, but could another deal be on the way?
With the regular season kicking off on Thursday between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys, we have started to see some contract extensions across the league at the buzzer. The bigest and most notable obviously was Micah Parsons being traded to the Green Bay Packers and landing a historic extension. But, we've seen some other deals like Luke Goedeke getting an extension from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Daron Bland getting an extension from the Cowboys.
Could the Saints follow suit with an extension of their own? ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano shared a column on Thursday with the latest news they are hearing ahead of Week 1. Fowler talked about the possibility of contract extensions looming and called Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor someone to watch out for.
Do the Saints have a contract extension up their sleeve?
"Week 1 can create urgency for contract extensions that teams or players slow-played over the past four months," Fowler said. "That happened in Tampa Bay on Tuesday, when the Bucs reached agreement on a four-year, $90 million extension with right tackle Luke Goedeke. The Bucs identified Goedeke as a player they'd like to keep long term, and a recent comp -- the Packers' Zach Tom at four years, $88 million -- informed the right tackle market. With Goedeke extended, here are a handful of candidates I'm keeping my eye on: Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, Cowboys guard Tyler Smith, Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor, Rams safety Quentin Lake and Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.
"Hutchinson will capitalize on the ballooning pass-rush market, and the Lions have begun discussions with him. Dallas wants to allocate some of the money saved by the Parsons trade for Smith, arguably the league's best guard. Taylor and Lake are ascending defensive backs their teams value beyond this season."
Taylor returned to the practice field on Wednesday and seemingly has a chance to play on Sunday despite dealing for an injury throughout August. Could he also have a new deal, as well?
More NFL: What Spencer Rattler Said About Starting Week 1 For Saints