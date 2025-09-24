New Orleans Saints Re-Sign Rookie Tight End
The New Orleans Saints made an addition on Tuesday.
New Orleans has been extremely thin at tight end this season. In response, the Saints re-signed rookie tight end Moliki Matavao to the active roster, as shared by the team.
The New Orleans Saints brought back a playmaker
"New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has re-signed tight end Moliki Matavao to the active roster," the team announced. "Matavao, 6-6, 263, was originally selected in the seventh round (248th overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft by New Orleans out of UCLA. The Henderson, Nev. native spent the opening two weeks of the regular season with the Black and Gold, playing in both contests on offense and special teams.
"In four seasons at Oregon (2021-22) and UCLA (2023-24), he started 22-of-50 games and logged 74 receptions for 998 yards (13.5 avg.) with six touchdowns. In 2024, he was the Bruins' leading receiver, posting 41 catches for 506 yards and two touchdowns."
Matavao played in the first two games of the season for the Saints after being drafted in the seventh round of the 2025 National Football League Draft. He didn't play Week 3, but now is in a position to return ahead of Week 4.
He didn't see much action across the first two games of the season. He played just five offensive snaps (3 percent total) and nine special teams snaps (17 percent total). Matavao put up solid numbers in college, but hasn't gotten a big opportunity yet in the NFL. In 2024, he played in 11 games for UCLA and had 41 catches for 506 yards and two touchdowns.
The Saints' tight end room has been hit hard by injuries already. The move to bring back Matavao makes a lot of sense because of the fact that the Saints are currently without the services of Taysom Hill and Foster Moreau. Juwan Johnson is the No. 1 tight end for the Saints and Jack Stoll has gotten some opportunities as well for New Orleans.
