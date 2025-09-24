Saints-Giants Russell Wilson Speculation Is Off Base
The New Orleans Saints have one of the youngest quarterback rooms in the National Football League.
Spencer Rattler is the Saints' starting quarterback and Tyler Shough is the team's backup. Jake Haener has bounced around but is currently on the team's practice squad. Rattler is 24 years old, Shough is 25 years old, and Haener is 26 years old. The Saints also have had undrafted rookie quarterback Hunter Dekkers on and off the practice squad throughout the season.
At this point, it would be somewhat surprising to see the Saints make a move at quarterback. Rattler won a quarterback competition against Shough and Haener that lasted for months. The team has built the offense around Rattler and if they are going to make a change at some point, Shough is the obvious option to replace him after being drafted in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Despite this, Bleacher Report's Joseph Zucker speculated the Saints as a fit for Russell Wilson after it was announced that the New York Giants were benching him for rookie Jaxson Dart.
Should the Saints acquire Russell Wilson?
"Look, there are few things New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis loves more than a stopgap solution at quarterback," Zucker said. "Since Drew Brees' retirement, the team cycled through Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton and Derek Carr before giving Spencer Rattler a shot. Rattler hasn't performed that badly. Through three games, he has 639 passing yards and a 67.2 percent completion rate along with four touchdowns and one interception.
"But it's somewhat telling New Orleans is 0-9 with him as a starter. Fans can occasionally read too much into a team's record when evaluating a quarterback, yet Rattler isn't making an affirmative case for himself. Opening the season with Tyler Shough as the backup leads one to believe the second-round pick wouldn't be any better. Why not take a flier on Wilson?"
Wilson is a talented player. He's a 10-time Pro Bowler. There's a real argument that he would make the Saints better immediately. But, what is the goal? Seeing what the Saints have in Rattler or eventually Shough? Or taking on an aging veteran? If the Saints wanted to add a veteran, they could've all offseason but chose not to. At this point, a move doesn't seem likely at all.
