Saints Sign Veteran QB, Shake Up Practice Squad
The New Orleans Saints made a somewhat surprising move ahead of the initial 53-man roster cut-down day by moving on from quarterback Jake Haener.
He was in the quarterback competition all summer but missed the initial cut. He re-joined the organization quckly afterward, though, by signing to the practice squad. Well, the Saints aren't done updating the roster and now are re-signing him to the active, 53-man roster, per the team.
"New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed quarterback Jake Haener to the active roster," the Saints announced. "In addition, the club has signed both linebacker Eku Leota and wide receiver Tommy Mellott to the practice squad...
The Saints made a move for the QB room
"Haener, 6-1, 200, is in his third season with New Orleans after being drafted by the Saints in the fourth round (127th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Fresno State. In 2024, the Danville, Calif. native saw his first game action, appearing in eight games with one start and completing 18-of-39 passes for 226 yards and one touchdown."
Haener was selected in the fourth round of the 2023 National Football League Draft by New Orleans. Since then, he has played in eight total games in the NFL with New Orleans. They all came last year. He appeared in eight games and made one start. Over that stretch, he went 18-for-39 for 226 yards and one touchdown. Haener also had 22 rushing yards.
Throughout the summer, head coach Kellen Moore did have praise for all three of the quarterbacks on the roster. Haener didn't earn the starting job and didn't play in the second preseason game, but Moore never wavered in his confidence in the 26-year-old. Now, he's back on the active roster for more depth behind Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough.
Overall, there are four quarterbacks in the Saints' organization right now. Rattler, Shough, and Haener are all on the active roster. Undrafted free agent Hunter Dekkers is on the practice squad after being re-signed when the team was able to start building its practice squad.