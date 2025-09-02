What Steelers Insider Said About New Saints LB
The New Orleans Saints reportedly added an intriguing piece to the practice squad on Monday.
Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported that Eku Leota was signing with the Saints after a workout with the franchise following his release from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"Saints are signing LB Eku Leota to their practice squad after a workout today," Garafolo said. "The former (Carolina Panthers) undrafted free agent was waived by the Steelers last week."
Leota isn't a big-name player, but that doesn't mean that Saints fans shouldn't be excited. In fact, Steelers reporter Nick Farabaugh of PennLive.com discussed the move and specifically called Leota a "standout" in Steelers camp this summer.
Saints fans should be happy with their new practice squad member
"The New Orleans Saints have signed former Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Eku Leota, who was a standout in the preseason for the team," Farabaugh said. "Leota was cut by the Steelers in the final wave of cut downs and he did not come back on the team’s practice squad. The Saints hosted him for. workout on Monday, and he is now promptly signing to their practice squad, hoping to find himself a new spot.
"Leota joined the Steelers after being released by the Panthers practice squad last September. He made their initial 53-man roster before Carolina moved on."
Leota played in 11 games over the last year years with the Carolina Panthers and Steelers. Now, he at least will spend time on the practice squad for the Saints. It's too early to know what the Saints plan to do with him and whether or not he will get a shot in game action, but if someone like Farabaugh who saw Leota as a member of the Steelers called him a "standout," that should be enough to get Saints fans excited.
The practice squad is a good opportunity for teams to roll the dice and see if there are depth guys out there who could make an impact with franchises. Leota isn't with the Steelers any longer, and that could be a positive for New Orleans.
