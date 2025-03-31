New Saints Player Praises Head Coach Kellen Moore: 'Unique Balance'
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore already has plenty of fans inside the Saints’ locker room.
One of those supporters is new Saints acquisition Brandin Cooks, who recently explained what he likes about Moore, per Saints Wire’s Darrion Gray.
"Just how he uses everyone,” Cooks said.
“Even when he was with the (Dallas) Cowboys, (Los Angeles) Chargers. He used all of his pieces. He used all of his pieces to their strength. Not just the receivers but the backs. He has a unique balance from his pass game and his run game."
Saints fans are excited to see how Moore will use Cooks alongside star wideout Chris Olave, not to mention returning tight end Juwan Johnson.
A lot will depend on how effective Derek Carr is at the quarterback position (and how sturdy New Orleans’ offensive line is), but the Saints have ample weaponry at wideout for Moore to gameplan with.
New Orleans hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2020, a drought that Moore is hoping to end sooner rather than later.
Since the Saints won Super Bowl XLIV in 2009 with Sean Payton at the helm and Hall of Fame QB Drew Brees under center, New Orleans has only made it to one NFC championship game.
The Saints might not be NFC contenders right away under Moore, but his arrival should at least make their offense more exciting to watch from the get-go, especially if players (like Cooks) are fully buying in.
