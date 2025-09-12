Next Move For Saints Should Be Former $61M Safety
If you have been following along with the New Orleans Saints over the last week, you likely already know that the franchise is dealing with a pretty significant blow already this season on defense.
That is 27-year-old safety Julian Blackmon. He suffered what has been reported to be a torn labrum in the team's Week 1 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
"Saints S Julian Blackmon, an instant contributor after a late signing, is feared to have suffered a torn labrum in the loss to the Cardinals, sources say," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. "They’re still doing tests, but if confirmed, he’s looking at season-ending surgery. A tough blow."
It was shared by Saints head coach Kellen Moore and shared on social media by ESPN's Katherine Terrell that Blackmon will undergo surgery this week.
Should the Saints make another move quickly?
"Julian Blackmon will have surgery this week, per Moore," Terrell said.
With Blackmon set to miss an extended period, the focus for the team arguably should be adding another veteran option to help replace him. Luckily, there is a guy out there who could be an obvious fix. It has already been speculated about, but four-time All-Pro Justin Simmons is available for the taking.
This is a guy who arguably was the top safety in football at one point. From 2019 through 2023, he was either a Pro Bowler or All-Pro each year for the Denver Broncos. Because of this, he got paid like a superstar landing a $61 million deal. Last year it took him longer than expected to find a home and he eventually signed a $7.5 million deal to join the Atlanta Falcons. He started 16 games for them last year. He's a capable player and is just 31 years old.
If the Saints have any qualms about rolling with the safety room as is moving forward without Blackmon, there isn't a better option than Simmons right now. He's played in the division, has had plenty of success, and likely wouldn't cost too much with the season already starting. It sounds like a perfect storm. New Orleans clearly opted against a full rebuild with all of the moves made this offseason. With Blackmon out, Simmons arguably would make the teanm better, so w
More NFL: Derek Carr Leaves Door Open For NFL Return After Saints Exit