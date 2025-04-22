NFL Analyst Predicting Saints-Vikings Draft Day Stunner
In just two days we will start to get some answers about the New Orleans Saints' plans.
New Orleans' biggest need right now obviously is at quarterback, but that's not all the team needs. The Saints have a few holes to fill despite a pretty active offseason already. The reported injury to Derek Carr just threw everything further into flux.
It's going to be an interesting few days and NFL analysts are starting to get their final mock drafts and predictions in ahead of the big day on Thursday. Who will the Saints bring to town? USA Today's Nate Davis shared a mock draft on Monday that the Saints will select defensive tackle Mason Graham at No. 9 and then pull off a trade with the Minnesota Vikings for the No. 24 pick to select Colorado's Shedeur Sanders.
"24. Saints [PROJECTED TRADE with Minnesota Vikings] – QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado," Davis said. "The Vikes badly need more draft capital, and New Orleans badly needs a QB1 and can surrender one of its extra third-rounders in this scenario to make the jump from the 40th spot in Round 2 to get Sanders.
"The Big 12’s reigning Offensive Player of the Year and most accurate passer – by the numbers – in FBS history should plug smoothly into rookie HC Kellen Moore’s offense, one that has solid playmakers elsewhere (WRs Chris Olave and Brandin Cooks and RB Alvin Kamara)."
Wouldn't that be something? Landing a potential quarterback of the future as well as a dominant defensive piece. This would be a pretty great draft for the Saints if it could turn into reality.