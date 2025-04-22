Saints News Network

NFL Analyst Predicting Saints-Vikings Draft Day Stunner

Could the Saints have a big trade up their sleeve?

Patrick McAvoy

Dec 23, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; General view of a New Orleans Saints helmet during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Dec 23, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; General view of a New Orleans Saints helmet during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

In just two days we will start to get some answers about the New Orleans Saints' plans.

New Orleans' biggest need right now obviously is at quarterback, but that's not all the team needs. The Saints have a few holes to fill despite a pretty active offseason already. The reported injury to Derek Carr just threw everything further into flux.

It's going to be an interesting few days and NFL analysts are starting to get their final mock drafts and predictions in ahead of the big day on Thursday. Who will the Saints bring to town? USA Today's Nate Davis shared a mock draft on Monday that the Saints will select defensive tackle Mason Graham at No. 9 and then pull off a trade with the Minnesota Vikings for the No. 24 pick to select Colorado's Shedeur Sanders.

"24. Saints [PROJECTED TRADE with Minnesota Vikings] – QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado," Davis said. "The Vikes badly need more draft capital, and New Orleans badly needs a QB1 and can surrender one of its extra third-rounders in this scenario to make the jump from the 40th spot in Round 2 to get Sanders.

"The Big 12’s reigning Offensive Player of the Year and most accurate passer – by the numbers – in FBS history should plug smoothly into rookie HC Kellen Moore’s offense, one that has solid playmakers elsewhere (WRs Chris Olave and Brandin Cooks and RB Alvin Kamara)."

Wouldn't that be something? Landing a potential quarterback of the future as well as a dominant defensive piece. This would be a pretty great draft for the Saints if it could turn into reality.

More NFL: Saints Projected As Fit For Electrifying 23-TD QB

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Saints News