Saints Projected As Fit For Electrifying 23-TD QB
The New Orleans Saints' quarterback room is in flux right now but that will likely change this week.
The National Football League Draft is two days away and New Orleans has nine picks to add another signal-caller in the way of Derek Carr's injury. Now, that isn't a guarantee that the Saints will use their first-round pick on a quarterback by any means, but there are nine picks at their disposal to make some sort of pick.
One guy who has been brought up a lot recently when it comes to New Orleans is Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough. He's a tough prospect to judge in the sense that he played seven years of college football, but he had his best year in 2024 with Louisville finishing the season with 23 touchdowns and just six interceptiions.
He's currently ranked as the No. 4 quarterback in the draft class by ESPN.
"Shough started his college career at Oregon where he backed up Justin Herbert," ESPN's Steve Muench said. He missed significant time with injuries in his three seasons at Texas Tech and had his best season in 2024 at Louisville. He has a prototypical frame for an NFL quarterback and makes some impressive throws on tape. He passes into tight windows over the middle and drops the ball in the bucket throwing downfield.
"Shough stands in and makes plays in the face of pressure. He protects the ball well and keeps his eyes downfield as he climbs the pocket. He extends plays and makes off-platform throws. Shough ran well at the combine with a 4.63-second 40, and his speed makes him a threat to scramble for first downs."
There are some who have ranked him significantly higher than the No. 4 prospect in this draft class, which is why he's hard to judge.
ESPN's Katherine Terrell took a look at the Saints' quarterback room and mentioned seven potential solutions. One of them was Shough.
"Shough, 25, played for three college teams over seven seasons, including Oregon and Texas Tech," Terrell said. "He played his final season for Louisville, where he completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 3,195 yards, 23 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.
"Shough, who is 6-5 and 219 pounds, played in 12 games last season, finishing with an 8-4 record as a starter in 2024."
