Saints Quietly Brought 'True Star' To New Orleans For Visit
The New Orleans Saints obviously have a few holes to fill and it will be interesting to see how the team opts to use the No. 9 pick in the upcoming National Football League Draft.
The quarterback position has been talked about a lot over the last few days, obviously. Derek Carr is injured and it's unknown what his status will be in 2025. It's an odd and mysterious situation and the NFL Draft could help if someone like Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, or another top prospect could land with the franchise.
That's not all the Saints need, though. Adding a receiver certainly seems like a necessity. The offensive line still has holes. It wouldn't hurt to add more depth to either the tight end or running back rooms. What about cornerback as well? Clearly, there's work to do, but the Saints only will be able to take one player at No. 9.
We are nine days away from finding out who the Saints are going to take. We'll see what happens.
One guy the team recently met with who would likely be an option at No. 9 is Arizona receiver Tetairoa McMillan, according to FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.
"Sources: Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan has visited the (Dallas Cowboys), (Las Vegas Raiders), (Los Angeles Chargers), (New England Patriots), (Cleveland Browns), (Seattle Seahawks), (Carolina Panthers), and Saints. I'm told he has 3 more visits lined up as well.
"One executive from a 2024 playoff team: 'He's got true star-level tools and elite production. Our entire building loves him. There's just no way he makes it to us.'"
McMillan racked up 1,319 receiving yards, 84 catches, and eight touchdowns in 2024. He's arguably the top receiving in this draft class. Could he be on his way to New Orleans in under two weeks?