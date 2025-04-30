NFL Writer Has Surprising Saints-Shedeur Sanders Take
The New Orleans Saints had plenty of opportunities in front of them this past week during the National Football League Draft.
New Orleans made its first selection in the draft at No. 9 and there was a lot of buzz about the possibility of taking a quarterback. The Saints ended up taking offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. with the No. 9 despite just one quarterback being off the board in Cam Ward at that time.
By the time the Saints made their second pick, only two quarterbacks were off the board in Ward and Jaxson Dart. The Saints had plenty of options available and opted to take Tyler Shough out of Louisville. The selection has gotten a lot of love, but there are some who think the team should've went in a different direction. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox even listed the Saints as one of four teams that will regret passing on former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
"Like the (New York Giants), the New Orleans Saints drafted a quarterback other than Sanders early. They used the 40th overall pick on Louisville's Tyler Shough," Knox said. "The selection made plenty of sense. The future of Derek Carr is in question because he's dealing with a shoulder injury that "threatens" his 2025 season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Shough's combination of size (6'5", 219 lbs), running ability, athleticism and arm talent also fit the type of offense that new head coach Kellen Moore ran as the Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator last season.
"However, Shough suffered multiple injuries during his seven-year, three-program college career, including a broken collarbone and a broken fibula. He also had just one season of truly impressive production, whereas Sanders consistently performed well at both Jackson State and Colorado. Brent Sobleski of the B/R Scouting Department—who gave the Saints a "D" grade for the Shough selection—believes that drafting Sanders would have been a safer move. 'Passing on Shedeur Sanders for an older, injury-plagued quarterback with only one year of production is a draft travesty,' Sobleski wrote."
Sanders eventually was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. Did the Saints make the right call?
