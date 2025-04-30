Could Saints Afford NFC South Rival 4-Time Pro Bowler?
The New Orleans Saints just added some intriguing pieces to the franchise.
Throughout the 2025 National Football League Draft, the Saints selected five players who play defense: DL Vernon Broughton, S Jonas Sanker, LB Danny Stutsman, CB Quincy Riley, and EDGE Fadil Diggs.
New Orleans has some solid pieces on defense, but it is an aging group so injecting it with some life won't hurt. Throughout the offseason so far, the Saints have proven that they aren't trying to reset or rebuild and instead are trying to right the ship and turn things around in 2025 in Kellen Moore's first year as head coach.
One way the team could take another step in this direction is taking another look in free agency and specifically bolster the edge by signing four-time Pro Bowler Matthew Judon. New Orleans currently has over $27 million in cap space, per Over The Cap. That number will surely drop when taking into account the draft class.
There should be room to make another move, though, and Judon is out there for the taking. He had 5 1/2 sacks last year for the Atlanta Falcons in his return from injury. He only was able to play in four games in 2023 with the New England Patriots but had four sacks. The year before in 2022, he racked up 15 1/2 sacks. He's another year removed from missing a chunk of time and the Saints got a look at him in the division last year, why not give him a shot if the Saints are going to try to go for it?
