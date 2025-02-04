NFL Writer Proposes Saints 'High-End Starter' To Titans Idea
The New Orleans Saints didn't have the season they hoped to have despite some solid moves ahead of the 2024 campaign.
One player the Saints brought in ahead of the season was 25-year-old defensive end Chase Young. He was the National Football League Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020 and was named to the Pro Bowl with the Washington Commanders after being selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Injuries derailed his career and he bounced around a little bit before coming to New Orleans. He was healthy throughout the season and logged 5.5 sacks in 17 games. Now, he's heading to free agency and it's unclear if he will be back.
He should be a hot name to watch on the open market because of the fact that he's just 25 years old and showed he can stay healthy in 2024. The 33rd Team's Marcus Mosher made a list of one free agent target for each team and suggested Young for the Tennessee Titans.
"Young looked like his former self with the Saints in 2024, putting together one of the best seasons of his career," Mosher said. "He played more than 700 snaps for the second straight season and proved that he can still be a high-end starter in the right situation. The Tennesee Titans need to add size and athleticism to their EDGE rusher room, and Young would help."
It would be nice for the Saints to bring him back, but the team's cap issues could negatively impact that possibility.
