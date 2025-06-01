Nick Chubb To Saints? Why Ex-Browns Star Would Dominate
The New Orleans Saints have one of the best running backs in football already in Alvin Kamara.
He’s dominant and does it on the ground and in the passing game. Kamara is a dynamic player but it wouldn’t hurt to add another star to pair with him to take the running back room to an even higher level.
One guy who would make perfect sense is former Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb.
Chubb has had some rough luck injury-wise. Chubb appeared in two games in 2023 before going down with a significant injury that ended his season and forced him to miss time in 2024 as well. Chubb did return, though, and played in eight games. He was working off the rust and had just 332 rushing yards on 3.3 yards per attempt. This is a far cry from his career average of 5.1 yards per attempt.
The four-time Pro Bowler is just 29 years old right now and no one has given him a shot yet. The Saints should be that team. A Kellen Moore-led offense with Kamara and Chubb together along with Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Brandin Cooks, Juwan Johnson, and Taysom Hill -- when he's healthy -- would be pretty great for whoever ends up winning the starting quarterback job.
Picture the way the Detroit Lions handle the running back position. David Montgomery is more of a bruiser and Jahmyr Gibbs is the flashy, big-play guy. That's the mold Chubb and Kamara could fill. Kamara should have as many opportunities as possible, but pairing him with Chubb would keep him fresh and also the former Browns star wouldn't have to carry the load like he did before.
