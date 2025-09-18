Saints News Network

Odell Beckham Jr. Isn't Retiring; Should Saints Sign WR?

Should the New Orleans Saints sign Odell Beckham Jr.?

Nov 3, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) warms up prior to the game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints have been stockpiling wide receivers over the last few months. Most of the Saints' moves have been with an eye to the future, but would it make sense to add another depth piece?

The Saints acquired Devaughn Vele from the Denver Broncos and Ja'Lynn Polk from the New England Patriots. Vele has played a role for the Saints, but Polk is injured for the season. The Saints are 0-2, but actually have a solid wide receiver room in Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Brandin Cooks, Vele, and Mason Tipton. While this is the case, Trey Palmer is questionable and both Polk and Bub means are on the Injured Reserve.

The Saints don't need to add another receiver, but another potential depth option is out there looking for a new home.

Beckham sat down for an interview with "Complex" and shut down the retirement rumors around him and said he wants to keep playing.

Nov 24, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) runs on the field before the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"Retiring is not happening," Beckham said. "I just came from the gym. This is the first time in a long time I can, like, pop up out of bed or if a dog was about to chase me I could take off running. I'm good. And I know I could play in the league right now...

"I'm not looking to be someone's No. 1 wide receiver and get 15 targets. Like, bro I know the game. I get how it goes... I just be wanting to play ball on a good team where I have a role, where I got five, six, seven plays where I get the chance to catch... I just want to play ball, finish off my legacy for myself."

Beckham is now 32 years old. Last year, he played in nine games with the Miami Dolphins and had 55 receiving yards. The year before in 2023, he played in 14 games and had 35 catches, 565 receiving yards, and three touchdowns. He's a long time removed from putting up eye-popping numbers early in his career, but that 2023 season shows that even at this stage, he can be effective. Included in that season was a 116-yard performance for Baltimore against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Saints don't necessarily need to add another receiver. But, they also are 0-2, so nothing could hurt the team's chances at this point. Why not see what he can do?

