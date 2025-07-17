Ravens Could Add Saints Pro Bowler To Bolster Super Bowl Chances
Are the New Orleans Saints preparing to move on from a three-time Pro Bowler?
There’s a lot of trade buzz surrounding 33-year-old safety Tyrann Mathieu these days. Mathieu, an aging superstar, doesn’t fit with the timeline in New Orleans. That’s why he’s been talked about in connection with the Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills.
Scanning the NFL for other contenders who would love to add Mathieu, the Baltimore Ravens are another logical fit. Last Word On Sports’ Anthony Palacios recently discussed a potential Mathieu-Ravens union.
“After losing Ar’Darius Washington to a brutal injury, the Ravens have yet to find a reliable replacement,” Palacios wrote. “They can’t afford to lean all of the pressure on 2025 draft pick Malakai Starks. Even though he has all of the potential in the world, it’s better to be safe than sorry. After trading for Jaire Alexander a few weeks ago, the team making a move for Mathieu would put Baltimore back in the Super Bowl for the first time in more than a decade, paired with Kyle Hamilton.”
Mathieu is still a stud, and he’s still durable. The former LSU Tiger appeared in all 17 games in 2024, tallying 47 tackles, seven pass deflections, and three interceptions. Mathieu has been part of a Super Bowl team before (the 2020 Kansas City Chiefs). Adding a second ring to his resume would look nice alongside his sparkling stats that currently include over 800 total tackles, 100 pass deflections, and 36 picks.
Mathieu might not be super interested in helping with a rebuild in New Orleans, and that’s understandable. If the Saints can find a new home for him and get some value in return, it might be a win for everyone.