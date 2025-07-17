Saints News Network

Ravens Could Add Saints Pro Bowler To Bolster Super Bowl Chances

He would help Baltimore get over the hump

Colin Keane

Nov 7, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; General view of the Baltimore Ravens helmet during the warm ups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; General view of the Baltimore Ravens helmet during the warm ups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

Are the New Orleans Saints preparing to move on from a three-time Pro Bowler?

There’s a lot of trade buzz surrounding 33-year-old safety Tyrann Mathieu these days. Mathieu, an aging superstar, doesn’t fit with the timeline in New Orleans. That’s why he’s been talked about in connection with the Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills.

Scanning the NFL for other contenders who would love to add Mathieu, the Baltimore Ravens are another logical fit. Last Word On Sports’ Anthony Palacios recently discussed a potential Mathieu-Ravens union.

“After losing Ar’Darius Washington to a brutal injury, the Ravens have yet to find a reliable replacement,” Palacios wrote. “They can’t afford to lean all of the pressure on 2025 draft pick Malakai Starks. Even though he has all of the potential in the world, it’s better to be safe than sorry. After trading for Jaire Alexander a few weeks ago, the team making a move for Mathieu would put Baltimore back in the Super Bowl for the first time in more than a decade, paired with Kyle Hamilton.”

Mathieu is still a stud, and he’s still durable. The former LSU Tiger appeared in all 17 games in 2024, tallying 47 tackles, seven pass deflections, and three interceptions. Mathieu has been part of a Super Bowl team before (the 2020 Kansas City Chiefs). Adding a second ring to his resume would look nice alongside his sparkling stats that currently include over 800 total tackles, 100 pass deflections, and 36 picks.

Mathieu might not be super interested in helping with a rebuild in New Orleans, and that’s understandable. If the Saints can find a new home for him and get some value in return, it might be a win for everyone.

More NFL: Saints Linked To Cowboys Pro Bowler In Trade Buzz

Published
Colin Keane
COLIN KEANE

Colin Keane is a contributing journalist for the On SI network. Born in Illinois, Colin grew up in Massachusetts as the third of four brothers. For his high school education, Colin attended St. Mark's School (Southborough, MA), where he played basketball and soccer and served as student body president. He went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Villanova University. Colin currently resides in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. For all business/marketing inquiries, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Saints News