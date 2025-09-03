Reports: Saints Bust Working Out For Bears, Eagles
The New Orleans Saints thought they found a potential star in the second round of the 2023 National Football League Draft.
New Orleans selected defensive end Isaiah Foskey out of Notre Dame with the No. 40 overall pick in the second round, but things didn't work out from there for the Saints.
Despite appearing in 27 games over the last two years and being just 24 years old, the Saints moved on as they trimmed their initial roster down to 53 players. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football initially reported the news and then the team officially confirmed it.
The former Saints DE has two workouts reportedly scheduled
The Saints brought back some of the guys initially cut to the practice squad and even a few to the active roster — including Jake Haener. But, it doesn’t sound like the same will be done with Foskey.
Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reported that Foskey will work out with the Chicago Bears this week and follow up with a workout with the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles next week.
"Former Saints defensive end Isaiah Foskey is expected to work out with the Bears this week and the Eagles next week, sources tell CBS Sports," Zenitz said. "The former Notre Dame All-American was a second-round draft pick of the Saints in 2023. Posted 16 tackles for New Orleans last season."
Foskey entered the league with sky-high expectations. There was a contingent of Saints fans that thought he was going to develop into a star like he did at Notre Dame. But, he didn't get his footing in New Orleans. But, clearly, there are teams that are willing to bet on his update. The Eagles, specifically, took in a former member of the Saints last year and we all know how that turned out. Zack Baun went from being a role player in New Orleans to an All-Pro in Philadelphia.
The Bears have a new-look to them under head coach Ben Johnson. Foskey is young and he could end up with either of these two teams as of right now.