Reunion: Saints Sign WR Back To Practice Squad
The New Orleans Saints added another piece to the practice squad on Thursday.
This time, the player coming through the door was wide receiver Dante Pettis, as shared by the team.
The Saints made a move
"New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed wide receiver Dante Pettis to the practice squad," the Saints announced. "Pettis, 6-2, 200, was originally selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the second round (44th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Washington.
"The San Clemente, Calif. native has played in 58 career games with 19 starts for the 49ers (2018-20), New York Giants (2020-21), Chicago Bears (2022) and Saints (2024), recording 83 receptions for 1,104 yards (13.3 avg.) and 13 touchdowns, along with three carries for 35 yards. He has also completed both of his pass attempts for 32 yards. In 2025, Pettis spent the offseason with New Orleans and participated in training camp.
"On special teams, Pettis has returned 38 punts for 294 yards (7.7 avg.) and four kickoffs for 114 yards (28.5 avg.). In 2024, Pettis joined the Saints practice squad in Week Seven and appeared in the club's final eight games, catching 12 passes for 120 yards with one touchdown and caught one two-point conversion. As the Black and Gold's primary returner, he brought back seven punts for 90 yards (12.9 avg.), including a career-long 53-yard runback, and returned three kickoffs for 96 yards (32.0 avg.). Pettis' contributions in 2024 helped the Black and Gold's punt return unit rank fifth in the NFL for return average (12.5)."
Pettis is someone who has been signed and released by the Saints already. Throughout his NFL career so far, he's played in games for the San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Chicago Bears, and the Saints. Now, he's back with the franchise on the practice squad. But, for how long? The practice squad has been a revolving door with players coming and going all season. Now, it's Pettis coming to town but how long until the next move?
