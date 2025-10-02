Spencer Rattler Comments On Saints-Giants Showdown
The New Orleans Saints will hit the field in three days aganist the New York Giants looking to avoid a disastrous 0-5 start to the season.
The Week 5 matchup against the Giants arguably is the most important game of the season so far for New Orleans. It's already going to be difficult for the Saints to dig itself out of the hole its in. An 0-4 start to the season is tough. But, the NFC South is weak overall. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3-1 on the season. But, it's vulnerable beyond the Buccaneers. The Atlanta Falcons are 2-2 and the Carolina Panthers are 1-3. The Falcons have a tough matchup against the Buffalo Bills Week 6 after a Week 5 bye week. The Panthers have a tough matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
After Week 5, the Saints have a matchup against the New England Patriots next week. There's a realistic pathway to the Saints being 2-4 through six games if they play their cards right over the next two weeks. The Falcons have a bye week and then a matchup against Buffalo so there's a good chance that they will be 2-3 after six weeks (5 games because of the bye). The Panthers have matchups with Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys over the next two weeks. It's realistic that they will either have one or two wins after six weeks.
There's still time for the Saints to work their way back. This is a winnable game on Sunday against the Giants. It won't be easy, but it's winnable.
The Saints have a good chance this weekend
Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler specifically will be under a microscope. The Saints are facing off against rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, who was linked to New Orleans at one point. It's been a tough start to the campaign so far, but there's reasons for optimism. On Wednesday, Rattler spoke to the media and provided some insight to the Giants' defense ahead of the clash.
"Really good front," Rattler said. "Probably one of the best in the league. We've got to have a good plan for that. A lot of speed, a lot of power. On the back end they don’t do as much as what we’ve seen from these other teams, disguise-wise. They’ve got their wrinkles and everything. They run what they do well. Can cause some havoc for quarterbacks and offenses so we've got to get the ball out on time and take our shots when they're there. Just move the chains."
If you're going to beat the Giants, the passing game has to be utilized. Right now, the Giants are 25th in the league with 1,021 passing yards already allowed. They also have given up five passing touchdowns. The Giants' defense also is 29th in rushing yards allowed with 612. The Saints need to get the ball out, as Rattler noted. The Giants' defensive line is talented, even though they've given up a lot of rushing yards. This could be the Saints' best chance at a win so far this season.
