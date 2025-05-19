Saints Have Perfect Addition Right In Front Of Them
The New Orleans Saints have had a roller coaster of an offseason so far and there's still a few months to go until the 2025 season gets here.
New Orleans' roster looks fairly similar to how it did heading into the 2024 season aside from the 2025 NFL Draft class, loss of Derek Carr, and a few additions like Brandin Cooks and Justin Reid. The Saints have plenty of cap space at their disposal too if they want to make more moves. Right now, the Saints have just over $22 million in cap space.
The cornerback room still could use a boost and the team recently visited with former Los Angeles Chargers corner Asante Samuel Jr. He was a second-round pick in 2021. He showed some flashes across his first three seasons but only appeared in four games last year.
A deal hasn't happened to this point, but NFL Trade Rumors' Logan Ulrich called the Saints the "best fit" for Samuel.
"Signing Samuel makes sense for plenty of other reasons as well," Ulrich said. "He just had a visit with the team, in part to check on his medical progress after having surgery to correct the issue that limited him to just four games this past season. Samuel crossed over with both Moore and DC Brandon Staley with the Chargers, providing a lot of familiarity between the two sides. The Saints have a need at corner that Samuel, who is still just 25, would fill.
"While he has the frame of a slot corner at 5-10 and 180 pounds, Samuel has played outside almost exclusively, which makes him a tricky fit for other teams."
More NFL: Cam Newton Wants Saints To Make Game-Changing Move