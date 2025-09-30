Saints $22 Million LB Shouldn't Be Trade Candidate
If the New Orleans Saints don't get into the win column soon, trade chatter is only going to get even more loud.
New Orleans is one of just three teams in the NFL that is winless at this point along with the New York Jets and Tennessee Titans. The Saints are the lone team in the NFC without a win to this point. New Orleans has a very winnable game Week 5 against the New York Giants. If the losses continue to stack up, the trade deadline has a chance to not be kind to New Orleans. While this is the case, some of the speculation seems to be out there right now.
For example, Saints Wire's John Sigler made a mock trade to send Pete Werner to the Chicago Bears.
Who could be on the way out of town?
"New Orleans gets: 2026 fifth-round pick (projected No. 156 overall)," Sigler said. "Chicago gets: LB Pete Werner. Werner is under contract for 2026 and 2027, and the Saints would save more than $6.25 million next year by trading him. Reuniting him with his old coach Dennis Allen on the Chicago Bears could help both sides. Chicago is giving up the most yards per rushing attempt (6.1) through four weeks. Third-year linebacker Noah Sewell has missed 10 tackles in that span and could be bumped down the depth chart."
With the Saints' defense aging, keeping a guy like Werner who has had success for New Orleans and is young would make a lot of sense. He's 26 years old and is under contract for the 2026 and 2027 seasons with cap hits around $8 million each year. He inked a three-year deal worth just over $22 million. Sure, the Saints could save some cash by trading Werner away, but if the Saints are rebuilding, there's an argument that keeping their young guys would be a better route to go. There are expensive veterans on this roster that could help contenders right now if the Saints sell off. New Orleans surely could get a good return for Werner, but he's arguably better to keep around than trade.
