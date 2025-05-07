Saints 23-Year-Old Is 'Interesting Name' To Watch
The New Orleans Saints recently added an influx of exciting, young talent to the franchise starting with Kelvin Banks Jr. and Tyler Shough.
They aren't the only guys who could end up having an impact with the Saints as soon as the 2025 season. New Orleans made nine selections overall in the 2025 NFL Draft and one guy who was called an "interesting name" to watch out for is seventh-round pick Fadil Diggs out of Syracuse, as shared by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
"Seventh-round pass rusher Fadil Diggs is an interesting name to watch -- he has the Elijah Robinson stamp of approval," Fowler said. "Robinson, a former Texas A&M defensive line coach and now Syracuse defensive coordinator, has developed a serious pipeline of NFL talent. While at A&M, he recruited Walter Nolen, Shemar Stewart and Shemar Turner, all of whom were selected in the first two rounds of the draft.
"He coached Baltimore Ravens star Nnamdi Madubuike. Diggs, meanwhile, was a three-time captain for Robinson's teams -- twice at A&M and once for Syracuse after a 2024 transfer. So, while seventh-rounders are not slam dunks to make a roster, Diggs brings a strong background and leadership."
Diggs was taken with the No. 254 overall pick by the Saints in the seventh round of the draft. He had a lot of success throughout his five-year college career. He racked up 7.5 sacks in 2024 with Syracuse and finished his college career with 15.5 sacks in 45 total games played with Texas A&M and Syracuse. The Saints' edge has needed reinforcements and it seems like Diggs will have a shot to at least compete for a role.