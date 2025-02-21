Saints 25-Year-Old Named ‘Perfect’ Target For NFC South Rival
The New Orleans Saints are a team at a crossroads right now.
New Orleans took a step in the right direction with the addition of Kellen Moore as the team’s next head coach. The Saints have done a good job filling out his staff so far as well.
The next biggest issue for the team to address obviously will be the roster and that will be impacted by a lack of cap space. It may be difficult to keep all of the team’s free agents and one player who will be interesting to watch on the open market is 25-year-old cornerback Paulson Adebo.
He missed most of the 2024 season, but has seven interceptions over the last two years in 22 games. The Saints absolutely should look to bring him back, but there are other teams with a need in the cornerback room with more cap space.
USA Today’s Jacob Camenker called the NFC South rival Atlanta Falcons a “perfect” landing spot for him.
“The Falcons are cap-strapped thanks to the ill-fated Kirk Cousins contract, so they may have to go bargain-hunting for any free-agent additions," Camenker said. "Adebo could fit the bill, as he allowed a passer rating of 67 while tallying three interceptions in seven games last season before breaking his leg. Adebo won't turn 26 until July, so the Falcons may be interested in adding him on an incentive-laden deal as he recovers from his serious injury.”
The Falcons aren’t in much better of a cap position than the Saints, but they are in a better spot right now.
Adebo is young and can be a high-impact player. Hopefully, he doesn’t land with another team in the division.
