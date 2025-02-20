Saints Could Have 'Painful Decisions' Coming: Insider
What are the New Orleans Saints going to do this offseason in order to get under the cap?
New Orleans is currently in a tough spot. The Saints won five games in 2024 and currently are last in the league in cap space at over -$47 million in cap space, per Over The Cap. It's going to be a long offseason full of speculation and rumors.
ESPN's Dan Graziano took a look at each team's current cap situation and discussed possibilities for each franchise. For the Saints, he said there could be "painful decisions" on the way while specifically talking about team legend Cameron Jordan.
"Quarterback Derek Carr is set to make $40 million this season," Graziano said. "Of that, $10 million is already guaranteed and the remaining $30 million becomes guaranteed in mid-March. His cap number is over $51 million. To knock that down, the Saints might need to extend him, but they could save $30 million on this year's cap if they made him a post-June 1 cut.
"Also worth watching is the situation with Cameron Jordan, who's a beloved longtime Saint and has told me he wants to finish his career in New Orleans. Jordan turns 36 in July, has one year left on his contract and is carrying a cap number of roughly $20 million for 2025. Is there an extension that makes sense for Jordan? And if not, is it possible they make him a post-June 1 cut to save $11 million on this year's cap. Some hard and potentially painful decisions lie ahead for New Orleans."
Hopefully, the Saints find a way to fix their cap situation without cutting ties with Jordan.
