Saints 27-Year-Old Speedster Emerging As Popular Trade Candidate
If the New Orleans Saints don't get back on track soon, we could see some changes with the franchise over the next few weeks.
This isn't in reference to the coaching staff, but instead to the roster. This is because the 2025 National Football League trade deadline is coming up quickly and there are guys on the team that other franchises surely would want for a playoff push.
One name that has been mentioned is Saints receiver and one-time All-Pro Rashid Shaheed. He's not under contract beyond this season and there haven't been reports out there lately about a potential extension. If the Saints don't think they can bring him back or turn things around this year, it would always make sense to trade him for picks rather than let him walk in free agency for nothing. The Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer suggested the Seattle Seahawks as a potential fit.
"Seahawks trade for Saints WR Rashid Shaheed," Iyer said. "The Seahawks have rookie Tory Horton flashing as a big-play threat, but they could use a little more experience and extra speed to complement Jaxon Smith-Njigba in Klint Kubiak's aggressive downfield passing game. Shaheed broke out for Kubiak when the latter also was in New Orleans."
The Saints have decisions to make
The Seahawks are a talented team and are 4-2 on the season so far. Seattle's receiver room is deep featuring Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, and Tory Horton as the team's top three. There's not much depth behind them with guys like Jake Bobo and Dareke Young. Because of this, it would make sense for the Saints to consider the Seahawks as a potential trade partner.
Seattle has a chance to make some noise, but could view the receiver position as thin. That's the perfect recipe for the Saints to try to get a solid return. This is, of course, if the Saints don't make up ground in the standings over the next few weeks. Shaheed is a game-changing talent and it would be great to get him inked to a new deal. But, if the Saints don't see that path forward, absolutely make a call. The Sporting News isn't the only outlet that has thrown Shaheed's name out there in trade buzz. ESPN and CBS Sports both have as well among other outlets. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football said a deal would be "complicated," though, because he is a pending free agent.
As of writing, there are 17 days left until the NFL trade deadline on November 4th. The Saints have decisions to make, especially whether or not there's a long-term future for Shaheed in New Orleans.
More NFL: Saints Star's Run In New Orleans Could End At Trade Deadline