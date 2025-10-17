Saints Star's Run In New Orleans Could End At Trade Deadline
There's a lot of noise out there right now about how the New Orleans Saints could potentially handle the upcoming National Football League trade deadline.
One thing that is important to note is that there is always going to be more noise than actual moves made. That's for a few different reasons. On the actual team side of things, there's a level of negotiating power when a name is out there or people know who a team could be interested in. While this is the case, most of the trade buzz out there is just people talking about moves teams should make based on people's opinions.
At this time of the year, it's important to follow along closely because there's so much chatter out there that it's easy to mix up speculation and reports and then all of a sudden you think some sort of blockbuster deal is on the way. There is legit buzz out there, though. The Athletic's Mike Jones shared a column highlighting 10 players to watch ahead of the November 4th trade deadline and one name that was on his list was Saints linebacker Demario Davis.
Demario Davis is someone to watch
"Demario Davis, LB, New Orleans Saints," Jones said. "Although 36, Davis remains a highly impactful player, ranking 12th in the league with 51 tackles. The Saints are rebuilding but have hesitated to part with veteran franchise cornerstones, including Davis. The draft picks and cap savings could help, however. And Davis could improve a team such as the San Francisco 49ers, who are riddled with injuries and just lost All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner for the season."
When it's someone like Jones mentioning names who could be on the move, it's worth watching. Davis has been with the Saints since the 2018 season. He's in his eighth season with the franchise and isn't under contract beyond the 2025 season. It would be hard to see him go because of how much time he's spent in New Orleans, but at 36 years old, it's unclear how much longer he will be playing in the NFL.
The Saints have cap questions and a 1-5 record. If the Saints could get some sort of draft compensation back for him rather than losing him for nothing in the offseason, that would obviously be a positive. Plus, New Orleans could do right by him by sending him to a contender. All in all, Davis now is someone to watch.
