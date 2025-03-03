Saints 28-Year-Old Playmaker Named 'Top Target' For Jets
Things are about to heat up across the National Football League.
We are one week away from free agency beginning across the league and the New Orleans Saints currently have 18 players scheduled to hit free agency. This obviously could change depending on if New Orleans decides to release anyone ahead of free agency.
One player whose stint in free agency could have a big impact on the Saints is tight end Juwan Johnson. He's been with the Saints for the last five years and had the best season of his career in 2024 although it was an up-and-down season overall for New Orleans.
Johnson had 50 catches for 548 yards in 2024 and will be one of the best tight ends in free agency at just 28 years old. Losing him would really hurt the Saints' offense. Plus, new head coach Kellen Moore is coming from a Philadelphia Eagles team that certainly utilized the position with Dallas Goedert at tight end.
It would be nice to have a reliable option like Johnson in the mix, but he will be highly sought-after. SNY's Connor Hughes reported that the New York Jets currently are viewing him as a "top target" at tight end.
"Tight end Tyler Conklin isn't expected to return," Hughes said. "Neither is cornerback D.J. Reed, who one team told me was their top-ranked cornerback entering free agency. The Jets are unlikely to explore replacing Reed with another top-tier free agent (they realize that they need to pay Gardner). An in-house or draft replacement is more plausible.
"Sources told SNY that the team was expressing interest in free-agent tight ends. Juwan Johnson is the top target, but the Jets might opt to sign a cheaper player like Washington's John Bates."
Hopefully, the Saints are able to figure something out and bring Johnson back to town even with the competition for his services.
More NFL: Broncos, Sean Payton Reportedly Eyeing Saints $12 Million Playmaker