Saints 3-Time Pro Bowler Predicted To Have 'Reduced Role' In 2025
What will the New Orleans Saints' secondary look like in 2025, and how will it impact a certain three-time Pro Bowler?
There's a new face in the Saints' secondary in the form of ex-Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid, who inked a three-year deal with New Orleans in March.
According to LouisianaSports.Net’s Ross Jackson, Reid’s arrival, plus a couple of other factors, could lead to a reduced role for Tyrann Mathieu.
“I don't know exactly how the Saints’ safety situation is going to work out,” Jackson said during a recent episode of the Locked On Saints podcast.
“What I do expect is that the bulk of snaps will be taken by Tyrann Mathieu and Justin Reid. I do expect that Jonas Sanker is gonna get involved. I do expect that Jordan Howden is gonna get involved, maybe in dime snaps, things like that.”
“We'll see exactly what the distribution looks like, but I don't expect that Tyrann Mathieu won't see some kind of reduction in snaps in 2025.”
“His contract kind of tells you that that's the case, right?”
Mathieu’s deal expires after the 2025 season, and Jackson pointed out that there are incentives built into his contract that might motivate the Saints to limit his playing time.
“Everything is incentive-based on percentage of snaps that he plays and all those other things,” Jackson said.
“So I could see his role being impacted … a little bit of a reduced role.”
Jackson also suggested that a diminished role might not be a bad thing for Mathieu’s production when he is on the field, given his advanced age (33), insinuating that Mathieu might have fresher legs if he plays fewer snaps.
Mathieu’s been a model of durability in a Saints uniform, so it’s difficult to jump fully on board with Jackson’s theory that the Honeybadger might benefit from fewer snaps. Mathieu has started every possible game for New Orleans over the past three seasons.
Jackson’s point is valid, however, about Mathieu’s playing time being impacted by contractual details and the Saints’ new-look secondary.
It’ll be interesting to see how New Orleans organizes its defense, particularly given the addition of Reid.
