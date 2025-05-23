Saints $40 Million Fan-Favorite Isn’t Ready To Go
The New Orleans Saints are through the first set organized team activities practices.
New Orleans kicked off the action on May 20th and has already logged three practices under its belt. The Saints had OTAs from May 20th through the 22nd and now have a slight break before returning to the field on May 27th.
The Saints have started to get a look at their guys in real action on the practice field. The big topic of the last few days has been the quarterback competition. Jake Haener is injured and Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler have both gotten shots to kick off the action.
While this is the case, not everyone has been ready to roll. Saints head coach Kellen Moore shared injury updates on Thursday and noted that both Taysom Hill and Foster Moreau are rehabbing their knee injuries and won't participate in OTAs, as shared by ESPN's Katherine Terrell.
"Moore said Taysom Hill, Foster Moreau are going through the rehab process for their knee injuries so they won't be participating during OTAs," Terrell shared.
Moore did note that he expects Hill to play a role in 2025 during his media availability on Thursday.
"I think the world of Taysom," Moore said. "I think he has been an impact player in this organization and across the league for a long time and he's drastically changed the way people think of offensive football. He's a great piece. He does a lot of different things. He had an excellent year last year prior to that injury, which was just unfortunate because he was playing such good football."
Hill is in the last year of a four-year, $40 million deal and there's been a lot of buzz about his future. He was someone that was talked about throughout the offseason a lot to this point as someone who may not be back. But, it sounds like the team is at least planning for him to play a role.
