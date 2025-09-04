Saints $51 Million Star At Risk To Miss Week 1 Vs. Cardinals
The New Orleans Saints got a negative injury update on Wednesday afternoon.
Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reported that Chase Young suffered a calf injury on Wednesday.
"Chase Young suffered a calf injury in practice today," Underhill said. "...Chase Young’s injury isn’t anything too serious, I’m told. Still getting checked and evaluated but it’s not believed to be anything drastic...Sounds like this weekend could be at risk. Day to day. See how it goes."
NFL insider Jordan Schultz followed up and shared a similar sentiment that the injury itself isn't considered to be serious at this time.
"Sources: Saints DE Chase Young left practice today with a calf injury that was described to me as 'calf tightness.' Young underwent tests and everything checked out fine," Schultz said. "The injury is not considered serious."
The Saints had an injury scare involving Chase Young
Young was one of the Saints' biggest moves of the offseason. He was heading to free agency in an offseason in which it seemed like New Orleans would be strapped for cash and yet the Saints were able to re-sign him to a deal worth $51 million over three years after a solid first season in town in 2024.
Young played in all 17 games for New Orleans last year and had 5 1/2 sacks, 31 total tackles, three passes defended, one forced fumble, and an eye-popping 21 quarterback hits. Seeing the 21 quarterback hits, it's at least surprising that his sack total was just at 5 1/2. But, it was a good year overall for the 26-year-old pass rusher.
He burst onto the scene in 2020 as a rookie and was a Pro Bowler, the AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, and had a career-high 7 1/2 sacks in 15 games played. The next two years were full of injuries, but he has played in 33 games total now over the last two years to quiet some of the injury concern.
Hopefully, he's ready to go on Sunday, but it at least is good to hear that the injury isn't viewed as significant.
