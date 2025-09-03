This Underrated Saints Player Could Become Breakout Star
Recently, a lot has been said about the New Orleans Saints' offense and specifically the wide receiver room.
New Orleans recently added Devaughn Vele in a trade with the Denver Broncos and has added depth the practice squad as well. Right now, the Saints' active roster features Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Brandin Cooks, Vele, and Mason Tipton.
There's a lot to like about this room. Outside of Cooks, it is very young. Cooks has been in star in the league for a while and Chris Olave has established himself as a clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver for a team in this league. But, by the time the 2025 season comes to an end, Shaheed is the guy who could turn the most heads if he's able to stay healthy.
The Saints have a potential breakout star in Rashid Shaheed
Shaheed has gotten some positive attention throughout his young career so far. He was named a Pro Bowler and All-Pro in 2023, but that mainly was for his special teams role. In 15 games that season -- including eight starts -- Shaheed had 46 catches for 719 yards and five receiving touchdowns.
Last year, he only was able to play in six games due to injuries and had 20 catches for 349 yards and three touchdowns.
While this is the case, the 27-year-old has been someone that has stood out in camp. Throughout camp, there were multiple times in which Shaheed made "wow" plays that got fans and reporters talking. For example, early in camp, NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill shared that he's "up big time" on Shaheed.
"I thought it was a much better day of practice. Rattler looked good, especially during the second team period and 7-on-7," Underhill said at the time. "I'm up big time on Rashid Shaheed right now."
In early August, Ross Jackson of LouisianaSports.net said that Shaheed is on the "brink of stardom."
"The big play wide receiver is a special breed in the NFL and the New Orleans Saints have one of the best in wide receiver Rashid Shaheed," Jackson said. "One of the league’s top home run hitters looks like he could be on the brink of stardom in New Orleans. From the beginning of the 2023 NFL regular season until his injury last year, Shaheed was tied with explosive Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill for the most 40-plus yard receptions."
If Shaheed can stay healthy in 2025, he's going to be the one that breaks out by the season's end.
