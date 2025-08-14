Saints Announce 2nd QB Cut Of Training Camp
The New Orleans Saints' quarterback competition is still going on, although we could have an answer in the near future.
Saints head coach Kellen Moore was asked about the competition itself and noted that the team is getting close to a decision while speaking with Kay Adams on "Up & Adams."
"We're close," Moore said. "We're real close. We'll get there. These guys are doing awesome...It's been really balanced. It's been a really balanced offseason for those guys. I think they have had great moments. They all have lessons to be learned and that's part of being a young quarterback in this league. They've done a nice job. We're excited to let it play out...
The starter hasn't been decided yet, but New Orleans did make a cut on Thursday.
Saints sign defensive end Jeremiah Martin at expense of rookie QB
Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football shared on social media that the Saints are signing defensive end Mike Triplett and waiving quarterback Hunter Dekkers again.
"Saints signed third-year DE Jeremiah Martin, who has been on practice squads with Browns, Giants and Packers," Triplett said. "Waived rookie QB Hunter Dekkers, who has been on and off the roster because they like future development possibilities but just don’t have the practice reps for him."
Dekkers already has been cut by the Saints once this summer and came back. It wouldn't be too big of a shock after that to see the team employ the same strategy. When training camp wraps up, the Saints will be able to make a practice squad. If he's not re-signed by then, that would be an easy time to do so. The Saints have signed him multiple times this offseason after going undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft.
It's not the flashiest move of all time for New Orleans, but it's an example of all of the tough decisions coming. The Saints have until August 27th to trim the roster down to 53 players. There are way more cuts coming and some that will surprise more than this one.
The quarterbacks left with New Orleans are Spencer Rattler, Tyler Shough, and Jake Haener with the competition starting to hit its final stretch.
More NFL: Kellen Moore Makes Statement About Saints QB Competition