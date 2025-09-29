Saints Announce Cam Jordan, Rashid Shaheed History
The New Orleans Saints didn’t have the day they wanted to have once again on Sunday, but there were positive takeaways again.
New Orleans faced off against arguably its toughest opponent of the season so far in the Buffalo Bills. The Saints were in the game late, but ended up losing, 31-19. New Orleans showed some flashes throughout the contest and was down by just four at halftime and then down by five heading into the fourth quarter.
Things didn't go the Saints' way, but there were some positives for the team. For example, the Saints announced that both Cam Jordan and Rashid Shaheed made a bit of history in the loss against Buffalo. Jordan is now 20th on the all-time NFL sack list after passing Robert Mathis with the 124th of his career on Sunday. Shaheed passed Deonte Harty to move into fourth on the team's all-time punt return yards list.
"With that sack of QB Josh Allen, DE Cam Jordan now has 124 career takedowns, surpassing Robert Mathis for 20th all-time in NFL history. Allen is also the 50th QB that Jordan has sacked in his career," the Saints announced.
"Rashid Shaheed now has 765 career punt return yards, surpassing Deonte Harty to move into 4th all-time in Saints history," the Saints announced.
The Saints are 0-4 on the season. It's a brutal start and clearly not what the team wants. It's difficult for a team to come back after having that type of a start to a campaign in regards to making the playoffs. But, there are still things for Saints fans to be happy about. With the loss, you'll probably continue to see some wild chatter and speculation out there about hypothetical moves for the team to make. Most of that is just going to be noise. It's hard to cut through it all some times, though. On the bright side, the Saints have guys like Jordan and Shaheed playing at a high level despite the tough start.
