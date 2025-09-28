Saints Starter Returns, Not Among Inactives Vs. Bills
The New Orleans Saints announced their Week 4 inactives on Sunday afternoon ahead of their matchup against the Buffalo Bills and there is something fans should be happy about.
It's unfortunate to see any player be inactive. New Orleans announced seven inactives including wide receievr Trey Palmer, running back Devin Neal, cornerback Rejzohn Wright, tackle/guard Xavier Truss, offensive lineman Dillon Radunz, and defensive ends Jonathan Bullard and Chase Young.
On the bright side for New Orleans, offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga is back for the Saints and ESPN's Katherine Terrell also shared that Trevor Penning is expected to play as well for the first time this season.
"Trevor Penning is active and expected to play for the first time this season. Taliese Fuaga is active after missing last week. Inactive: WR Trey Palmer, RB Devin Neal, CB Rejzohn Wright, OL Xavier Truss, G Dillon Radunz, DT Jonathan Bullard, DE Chase Young," Terrell said.
The Saints' offensive line hasn't been at full strength for a single game yet this season. Having Penning in the mix at guard and Fuaga back should be huge for protecting Spencer Rattler and getting the running game going behind Alvin Kamara as well.
The biggest loss, of course, is Chase Young. but, it has been known that he wasn't going to be ready to go. New Orleans announced the news earlier in the week. The Saints have been missing Young all season to this point as he has dealt with a calf injury. It's unfortunate. New Orleans' defense surely could've used him to help stop Josh Allen, but on the bright side, the offensive line is trending in the right direction right now at least.
