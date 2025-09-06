Saints Announce Surprise QB Cut Amid 4 Roster Moves
The New Orleans Saints are less than 24 hours away from taking the field to face off against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 action for the 2025 National Football League season.
The Saints certainly have been active in the final hours before the first game of the season on Saturday. New Orleans made four moves on Saturday including the signing of Fadil Diggs to the active roster, elevated tight end Jack Stoll and defensive end Jonah Williams to the active roster, and waived quarterback Jake Haener, per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.
"Saints moves: Signed defensive end Fadil Diggs to the active roster from the practice squad." Underhill said. "Elevated (standard) tight end Jack Stoll and defensive end Jonah Williams to the active roster. Waived quarterback Jake Haener."
New Orleans officially announced the moves afterward.
The Saints made a somewhat surprising move on Saturday
"The New Orleans Saints have signed defensive end Fadil Diggs to the active roster from the practice squad, elevated (standard) tight end Jack Stoll and defensive end Jonah Williams to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals and waived quarterback Jake Haener," the Saints announced. "
The most surprising move of the day, of course, is the waiving of Haener. Teams will have the chance at him if they see fit. The Saints cut ties with Haener ahead of the 53-man roster cut-down and brought him back on the practice squad. The Saints also then signed him back to the active roster. Now, he is being waived. Don't be shocked if this is just a procedural move. When Monday rolls around, don't be shocked if the Saints find a way to get him back on the team in some capacity.
Haener was selected in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Saints and has been with the team in different capacities ever since. Now, the Saints enter Week 1 without Haener, but it would be somewhat surprising if his stint with the franchise was completely done.
