Saints Back In Spotlight After Acquiring Patriots 2nd-Round WR
The New Orleans Saints are adding another playmaker.
Reports surfaced on Saturday afternoon that the Saints are acquiring former second-round pick Ja’Lynn Polk from the New England Patriots, per The Athletic's Dianna Russini.
"Trade: The Patriots are trading WR Ja’Lynn Polk and a 2028 7th-round pick to the Saints for a 2027 6th-round pick, per sources," Russini said. "Polk is currently on season-ending IR recovering from a shoulder injury...New England moves on from its 2024 second-round pick after one season and 12 receptions."
NFL insider Jordan Schultz also was among the first reporters to share the news.
The New Orleans Saints landed a new playmaker
"Breaking: The Patriots are trading WR Ja'Lynn Polk to the Saints, multiple sources tell me," Schultz said. "Polk, the former 2nd-round pick, will miss the entire 2025 season due to shoulder surgery — but now gets a fresh start in New Orleans. A fresh start for Ja'Lynn Polk, who’s still just 23 years old."
Polk is an intriguing guy for the Saints to bring to town. He's just 23 years old and came into the NFL last year with big expectations. He had 1,159 yards, 69 catches, and nine touchdowns in his final year of college at Washington. Last year, he played in 15 games for the Patriots and had 12 receptions for 87 yards and two touchdowns. He's going to miss the 2025 season so this deal won't impact the team in the short term, but he's under contract for the next two seasons.
This is a move that will be likely be forgotten about over the next few months simply because he won't be able to play. But, could be a positive boost for the 2026 season if things work out in the Saints' favor. Last year, the Patriots seemingly had high expectations for him, but the passing offense in general struggled so it can't really be attributed to the then-rookie. At the very least, the Saints are getting creative to try to find young playmakers to help out the franchise.
