Saints Biggest Week 2 Breakout Candidate
The New Orleans Saints are going to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
When New Orleans faces off against San Francisco, the Saints could start to flip the perception of the team around. The expectations and buzz are both low nationally when it comes to the Saints. New Orleans lost its first game of the season and now will look to bounce back against an already-injured San Francisco 49ers team.
The Saints have a real shot at getting into the win column this weekend. If there was one guy on the team as well who should be considered the team's biggest breakout candidate of the weekend, it would be running back Alvin Kamara.
Saints running back Alvin Kamara is someone to watch
Kamara was solid Week 1 finishing the day with 11 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown to go along with two receptions for 12 yards. Those aren't explosive numbers, by any means, but he did have the team's only touchdown of the day.
The Saints went away from the running game Week 1. The offensive line was beat up with Trevor Penning missing the game and Taliese Fuaga got hurt. Fuaga is questionable for Sunday right now and Penning isn't going to play. But, there is another week under Kellen Moore and this offense's belt right now. Kamara is one of the game's most dynamic running backs. Last year, he had 1,493 scrimmage yards across 14 games played for an average of 106.6 per game. Kamara had 57 in the season opener and now has an even better playcaller. The dam is going to break some time soon and it wouldn't be shocking if it was this weekend.
San Francisco isn't at full strength and Kamara is the best weapon that the Saints have. Don't be shocked if there is a big game ahead from the veteran Saints back. If New Orleans is going to win games this year, it needs to control the ball, especially in the running game. That starts with Kamara.
More NFL: Arizona State’s Explosive WR Drawing Early Saints Buzz