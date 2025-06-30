Saints Biggest Surprise? New Orleans Rookie Turns Heads
There’s a lot to like about this New Orleans Saints roster despite low expectations around the league.
There’s a lot of talent in town, especially after the 2025 National Football League Draft. The two biggest additions were Kelvin Banks Jr. and Tyler Shough. They aren’t the only intriguing rookies for the Saintsm though.
FanSided's John Buhler shared a column in which he highlighted one late-round pick who could thrive for each team in 2025. For the Saints, he floated running back Devin Neal.
"New Orleans Saints," Buhler said. "Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (Sixth-round pick, No. 184 overall). The New Orleans Saints are not expected to do much this season. However, I really like them taking a chance on former Kansas running back Devin Neal in the sixth round. He was an instrumental piece in the Jayhawks getting it turned around, for Kansas standards, under head coach Lance Leipold. The Saints have a strong history of having running backs who frustrate opposing defenses on the regular."
Neal racked up yardage throughout his college career. He had over 1,200 rushing yards in each of the last two seasons to go along with 32 total rushing touchdowns. Neal also had over 1,000 yards back in 2022 and nine rushing touchdowns. He finished his college career with 4,343 rushing yards, 49 rushing touchdowns, 77 receptions, 711 receiving yards, and four receiving touchdowns in 49 games played.
There's carries to go around behind Alvin Kamara. Could Neal grab a role?
More NFL: Analyst Wants Saints Playmaker To Switch Positions