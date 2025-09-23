Saints-Bills Week 4: Biggest Questions You Can’t Ignore
The New Orleans Saints are going to try to earn their first win of the 2025 National Football League season against a very difficult opponent Week 4.
Here we are. It's Week 4 after a roller coaster of a start to the season. The Saints are 0-3 and they have a tough matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon. It's going to be one of the team's most difficult games of the season. It will be interesting to see how the team gets prepared ahead of it.
Here are the top storylines to watch out for before the Saints and Bills face off against each other:
The New Orleans Saints have a big week ahead before facing the Buffalo Bills
Saints need to get healthy
It's just Week 4, but injuries have been decimating this team to begin the season. The offensive line has been bitten by the injury bug. Trevor Penning was active Week 3, but he didn't get into the action. Taliese Fuaga didn't play either. On top of this, Chase Young hasn't gotten into a game yet this season. If the Saints want to turn things around, health is the thing to watch. Penning should be good to go Week 4. Fuaga and Young seemingly are more up in the air. The Saints need them both, for sure.
How do the Saints address the offense?
Head coach Kellen Moore said the team is going to simplify the offense. The Saints have been penalized left and right. New Orleans clearly needs to fix something to get this offense moving. So far this season, the Saints have scored 13 points, 21 points, and 13 points. This isn't the expectation for a Kellen Moore-led offense. How do they fix it before Week 4?
Saints' secondary
The secondary arguably is the Saints' biggest weakness so far. Do they add a piece? Do they make a change? How do the Saints shore up an important part of the franchise just days before they take on a Super Bowl contender in the Bills?
